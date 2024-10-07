Performance im Fokus: Wie Bitcoin die Portfolio-Rendite steigert. Jetzt lesen -w-
07.10.2024 16:26:48

Lucid Group Delivers 2,781 Vehicles In Q3

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Monday announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

During this period, Lucid produced 1,805 vehicles and delivered 2,781 vehicles, of which approximately 8% were subject to operating lease accounting.

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles.

The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Lucidmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Lucid 3,44 0,58% Lucid

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: ATX und DAX um Nulllinie -- Shanghai Composite fällt letztlich tief
Der heimische und der deutsche aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. An den wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen