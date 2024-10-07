Lucid Group Delivers 2,781 Vehicles In Q3

(RTTNews) - Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Monday announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.

During this period, Lucid produced 1,805 vehicles and delivered 2,781 vehicles, of which approximately 8% were subject to operating lease accounting.

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles.

The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.