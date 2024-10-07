|
07.10.2024 16:26:48
Lucid Group Delivers 2,781 Vehicles In Q3
(RTTNews) - Luxury electric vehicle manufacturer Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID), Monday announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
During this period, Lucid produced 1,805 vehicles and delivered 2,781 vehicles, of which approximately 8% were subject to operating lease accounting.
Lucid Group, Inc. a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles.
The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lucidmehr Nachrichten
|
07.10.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Montagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 verbucht am Mittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 startet mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.24
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 beendet den Handel in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.24
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Freitagnachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.24
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert am Freitagmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 sackt schlussendlich ab (finanzen.at)
|
01.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt nachmittags (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Lucidmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Lucid
|3,44
|0,58%