Lufax Holding Posts Wider Loss In Q4 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) posted a fourth quarter net loss of RMB 832 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a loss of RMB 806 million in the same period of 2022. Loss per ADS was RMB 1.48 compared to a loss of RMB 1.42.

Total income was RMB 6.86 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to RMB 12.32 billion in the same period of 2022, a decrease of 44.3%. Net interest income was RMB 2.32 billion, down 46.8%.

On March 21, 2024, the board resolved to recommend the declaration and distribution of a special dividend out of the share premium account under the reserves of the company in the amount of $1.21 per ordinary share or $2.42 per ADS.

