06.11.2025 08:24:09

Lundin Mining Q3 Earnings Up

(RTTNews) - Lundin Mining Corp. (LUNMF, LUN.TO), on Thursday reported its net income increased in the third quarter compared with the previous year.

For the third quarter, net income from continuing operations increased to $184.6 million to $110 million in the prior year.

Earnings per share were $0.17 versus $0.11 last year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.18 versus $0.09 last year.

EBITDA rose to $469 million from $389.7 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA jumped to $489.7 million from $385.3 million

Revenue increased to $1.01 billion from $873.1 million in the previous year.

Further, the company raised its full-year copper guidance to 319,000 - 337,000 tonnes from 303,000 - 330,000 tonnes.

On Wednesday, Lundin Mining closed trading, 4.61% higher at $22.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen