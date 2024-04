M/I Homes Rises In Pre-Market After Reporting Improved Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) were rising more than 6 percent in pre-market after the company's first-quarter earnings as well as revenue increased from last year.

Profit was $138.06 million, or $4.78 per share for the first quarter, up from $103.07 million, or $3.64 per share, a year ago.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to $1.046 billion from $1.00 billion last year.