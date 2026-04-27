Macau Pass Unveils AI Payment Assistant to Upgrade Local Payment Capabilities



EQS Newswire / 27/04/2026 / 14:42 UTC+8



A natural-language tool that enables businesses to integrate payment functions with a single prompt, accelerating digital adoption and AI deployment

Macau - 27 Apr 2026 - Macau Pass has launched its self-developed AI-powered payment integration tool, the AI Payment Assistant, and is making it available to local merchants, developers and ecosystem partners. The tool enables users to complete payment integration through natural-language prompts, reducing technical barriers and shortening development cycles for commercial applications. The launch comes as payments evolve from basic interface functions into core infrastructure supporting AI-powered services.

Macau Pass, one of Macao’s leading fintech platforms, has built its business around local payments and digital lifestyle services. Its MPay app has become one of the city’s main mobile payment tools and is widely used by merchants and residents in everyday transactions. Building on this foundation, Macau Pass is further integrating payment capabilities with AI technology, enabling payments to move beyond simple connectivity toward AI-driven execution and become a key building block for the next generation of digital commerce.

Traditional payment integration typically requires manual coding and technical coordination, resulting in long development cycles and high costs. With the new AI payment tool, developers can simply enter a request in natural language. For example, they can ask to build an application with ordering and payment functions, and the system will automatically generate the relevant code and integration logic. This significantly improves development efficiency and enables more merchants and developers to accelerate their digital transformation with lower barriers.

The tool supports major local payment methods including Simple Pay,MPay, Alipay and WeChat Pay, and is also compatible with multiple cross-border e-wallets. It helps move AI beyond conversation into executable business capabilities, while also supporting Macao’s diverse payment needs as an international tourism hub and a key city in the Greater Bay Area.

Macau Pass said as AI becomes an increasingly important driver of business efficiency, the company aims to standardize and make payment functions more intelligent. This ensures AI does not remain confined to the technical layer but can more effectively support merchant operations and industry development, while injecting fresh momentum into the local digital economy.

Zhao Hao, Chief Technology Officer of Macau Pass, said: “In the AI era, payments are no longer just a tool for completing transactions, but core infrastructure that powers business operations and innovation. Through AI technology, Macau Pass aims to lower the barriers to innovation for merchants and developers, enabling more applications to move from idea to deployment more quickly, and enhancing overall business efficiency and industry vitality.”

Looking ahead, Macau Pass will continue integrating AI, payments and local lifestyle services to build a more efficient and intelligent digital commerce ecosystem. The company aims to enhance digital experiences for Macao residents, create a more efficient operating environment for merchants, and support the city’s smart-city development and broader economic diversification.

Public Relations,

Macau Pass Group Holdings Ltd.

May

Email: myt455242@alibaba-inc.com