Making Money in the Stock Market Can Be Easy, Even if You're Not Great at Picking Stocks

Investing in the stock market is a tried-and-true way to build wealth over time. Many times, however, investors are left disillusioned because their returns are underwhelming or they've lost money on stocks and investments that they thought should have been good buys. Even when investors go with seemingly safe investments, they can get burned. 3M is a stock which comes to mind. It has been a solid brand and business for decades, but now, due to legal problems, it has split its operations and slashed its dividend, which for years looked to be incredibly safe. Walgreens Boots Alliance is another once-safe stock that had to cut its dividend earlier this year. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel