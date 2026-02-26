Man Group FY25 Profit Drops, AUM Climbs

(RTTNews) - Man Group plc (EMG.L, MNGPY.PK, MNGPF.PK), an alternative investment management firm, reported Thursday sharp decline in fiscal 2025 profit, amid lower revenues. Assets under management, however, climbed from last year.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading at 267.40 pence, down 0.74 percent.

Looking ahead, Chief Executive Officer Robyn Grew stated, "We enter 2026 with a more diversified business, strong momentum and much improved performance fee optionality. After a decade defined by US exceptionalism, we are seeing a complex, shifting landscape emerge across the globe, exactly the environment in which active management thrives."

In the year, profit before tax was $257 million, lower than $398 million last year. Profit attributable to owners of the Company was $175 million, a 41 percent decrease from $298 million a year ago. Earnings per share were 15.0 cents, down 40 percent from 25.1 cents in the previous year.

Core profit before tax was $407 million, compared to $473 million last year. Core earnings per share were 27.6 cents, down 14 percent from 32.1 cents in the prior year.

Revenue for the year was $1.405 billion, compared to $1.434 billion in the previous year. Net revenue was $1.405 billion, down from $1.477 billion in the prior year. Core net revenue, which excludes certain items, was $1.398 billion, a 4 percent decrease from $1.459 billion in the previous year.

Assets under management or AUM as of December 31, 2025, were $227.6 billion, up 35 percent from $168.6 billion a year earlier.

In line with the company's policy, the Board has recommended a final dividend of 11.5 cents per share for the financial year 2025, resulting in a total dividend of 17.2 cents per share, unchanged from the previous year. The final dividend's record date will be April 10 and payment date will be May 20.

Separately, the company announced that Richard Berliand will step down from the Board and as Senior Independent Director or SID with effect from February 28.

Laure Fitch will take over as SID with effect from March 1.

Ceci Kurzman, who has served on the Board since February 2020, has indicated that she will not be standing for re-election at the Company's 2026 Annual General Meeting.

