16.11.2023
Management change at the Burkhalter Group: CEO HVACP to resign at year-end as planned
Burkhalter Holding AG
Christoph Arnold, CEO HVACP (Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning and Plumbing) will resign his position as planned following the successful completion of the first phase of the merger of the Burkhalter and Poenina Groups and will leave the Burkhalter Group’s management on 31 December 2023. There will be no changes with regard to the rest of the management team, consisting of Zeno Böhm, CEO, Urs Domenig, CFO and the managing directors of the Group companies. The managing directors of the HVACP Group companies will report directly to the Group CEO from 1 January 2024.
Christoph Arnold, former CEO of the Poenina Group, has been serving as CEO HVACP and member of the Management Board of the Burkhalter Group since the merger of poenina holding ag in June 2022. In this position, he played a significant role in the first phase of the merger of the two companies. He will resign his position as CEO HVACP on 31 December 2023 as planned and will leave the Burkhalter Group’s management. He will continue to provide advice and support to CEO Zeno Böhm and CFO Urs Domenig from January to June 2024. «We are most grateful to Christoph Arnold for managing the merger and his willingness to support management for another six months,» says Gaudenz F. Domenig, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Burkhalter Holding Ltd.
Following this change, Burkhalter Services Ltd (HVACP service organisation) will report directly to the Group CEO from 1 January 2024. This company will be merged with Burkhalter Management Ltd (electrical engineering service organisation) at a new location in the medium term.
