Mannatech Reports Third Quarter End 2023 Financial Results

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MTEX), a global health and wellness company committed to transforming lives to make a better world, today announced financial results for its third quarter of 2023.

Third Quarter End Results

Third quarter net sales for 2023 were $32.6 million, a decrease of $2.9 million, or 8.3%, as compared to $35.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. Our net sales decreased 8.5% on a constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below) however, foreign exchange increased GAAP net sales by $0.1 million, mostly due to the strengthening of the Korean Won.

Third quarter operating income for 2023 was $0.2 million as compared to operating income of $1.4 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Net income was $18,000 or $0.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, overall selling and administrative expenses increased by $0.2 million to $6.9 million, as compared to $6.7 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in selling and administrative expenses consisted of a $0.2 million increase in marketing costs and a $0.1 million increase in warehouse costs, which was partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in payroll costs.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, other operating costs increased by $0.1 million to $5.2 million, as compared to $5.1 million for the same period in 2022. The increase in operating costs was primarily due to a $0.3 million increase in bad debt, a $0.2 million increase in consulting fees for Trulu, a new venture to serve as our innovation hub, which was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in travel and entertainment, a $0.1 million decrease in office expenses and a $0.1 million decrease in credit card fees.

The approximate number of new and continuing independent associate and preferred customer positions held by individuals in Mannatech’s network and associated with purchases of products as of September 30, 2023 and 2022 were approximately 146,000 and 152,000, respectively. Recruitment of new independent associates and preferred customers increased by 20.9% to 23,296 in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 19,273 in the third quarter of 2022.

Year-to-date Third Quarter Results

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net sales were $99.3 million, a decrease of $3.6 million, or 3.5%, as compared to $102.9 million for the same period in 2022. Our net sales declined 1.2% on a constant dollar basis (see Non-GAAP Measures, below) as foreign exchange decreased GAAP net sales by $2.4 million mostly due to the decline of the Korean Won, Japanese Yen and Australian Dollar.

Operating loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was $0.1 million as compared to operating income of $2.2 million for the same period in 2022.

Net loss was $0.5 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, as compared to net income of $2.0 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.

We did not pay a quarterly dividend for the second quarter, which preserved approximately $0.4 million of cash and we will not pay a quarterly dividend for this quarter, which will preserve an additional $0.4 million of cash.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release and related tables include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including a presentation of constant dollar measures. We disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors because they are an indicator of the strength and performance of ongoing business operations. The constant currency figures are financial measures used by management to provide investors an additional perspective on trends. Although we believe the non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ understanding of our business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an exclusive alternative to accompanying GAAP financial measures. Please see the accompanying table entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by use of phrases or terminology such as "may,” "will,” "should,” "hope,” "could,” "would,” "expects,” "plans,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "approximates,” "predicts,” "projects,” "potential,” and "continues” or other similar words or the negative of such terminology. Similarly, descriptions of Mannatech’s objectives, strategies, plans, goals or targets contained herein are also considered forward-looking statements. Mannatech believes this release should be read in conjunction with all of its filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and cautions its readers that these forward-looking statements are subject to certain events, risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Some of these factors include, among others, the impact of COVID-19 on Mannatech’s business, the availability and effectiveness of vaccines on a widespread basis, the impact of any mutations of the COVID-19 virus, the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which could adversely affect our business in certain regions, the impact of inflation, disruptions in the supply chain, Mannatech's inability to attract and retain associates and preferred customers, increases in competition, litigation, regulatory changes, and its planned growth into new international markets. Although Mannatech believes that the expectations, statements, and assumptions reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cautions readers to always consider all of the risk factors and any other cautionary statements carefully in evaluating each forward-looking statement in this release, as well as those set forth in its latest Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other filings filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, including its current reports on Form 8-K. All of the forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this release.

Individuals interested in Mannatech's products or in exploring its business opportunity can learn more at Mannatech.com

 

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share information)

 

ASSETS

September 30, 2023 (unaudited)

 

December 31, 2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,928

 

 

$

13,777

 

Restricted cash

 

938

 

 

 

944

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,315 and $973 in 2023 and 2022, respectively

 

149

 

 

 

218

 

Income tax receivable

 

418

 

 

 

423

 

Inventories, net

 

15,332

 

 

 

14,726

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,040

 

 

 

2,389

 

Deferred commissions

 

1,779

 

 

 

2,476

 

Total current assets

 

28,584

 

 

 

34,953

 

Property and equipment, net

 

4,326

 

 

 

3,759

 

Long-term restricted cash

 

821

 

 

 

476

 

Other assets

 

7,277

 

 

 

8,439

 

Deferred tax assets, net

 

1,198

 

 

 

1,501

 

Total assets

$

42,206

 

 

$

49,128

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

Current portion of finance leases

$

272

 

 

$

61

 

Accounts payable

 

3,879

 

 

 

4,361

 

Accrued expenses

 

7,547

 

 

 

7,510

 

Commissions and incentives payable

 

9,051

 

 

 

9,256

 

Taxes payable

 

1,311

 

 

 

3,281

 

Current notes payable

 

303

 

 

 

263

 

Deferred revenue

 

3,949

 

 

 

5,106

 

Total current liabilities

 

26,312

 

 

 

29,838

 

Finance leases, excluding current portion

 

1,022

 

 

 

88

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

4,172

 

 

 

5,026

 

Total liabilities

 

31,506

 

 

 

34,952

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 99,000,000 shares authorized, 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,860,154 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 2,742,857 shares issued and 1,858,800 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

33,301

 

 

 

33,377

 

Retained earnings

 

455

 

 

 

1,686

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

 

(2,547

)

 

 

(208

)

Treasury stock, at average cost, 882,703 shares as of September 30, 2023 and 884,057 shares as of December 31, 2022

 

(20,509

)

 

 

(20,679

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

10,700

 

 

 

14,176

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

$

42,206

 

 

$

49,128

 

 

MANNATECH, INCORPORATED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share information)

 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

Net sales

$

32,553

 

 

$

35,513

 

 

$

99,261

 

 

$

102,873

 

Cost of sales

 

6,625

 

 

 

7,416

 

 

 

21,042

 

 

 

22,427

 

Gross profit

 

25,928

 

 

 

28,097

 

 

 

78,219

 

 

 

80,446

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commissions and incentives

 

13,178

 

 

 

14,242

 

 

 

40,200

 

 

 

41,487

 

Selling and administrative expenses

 

6,946

 

 

 

6,656

 

 

 

20,619

 

 

 

20,479

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

 

450

 

 

 

716

 

 

 

1,224

 

 

 

1,349

 

Other operating costs

 

5,182

 

 

 

5,126

 

 

 

16,245

 

 

 

14,886

 

Total operating expenses

 

25,756

 

 

 

26,740

 

 

 

78,288

 

 

 

78,201

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

172

 

 

 

1,357

 

 

 

(69

)

 

 

2,245

 

Interest (expense) income, net

 

(17

)

 

 

19

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

57

 

Other income, net

 

320

 

 

 

287

 

 

 

803

 

 

 

288

 

Income before income taxes

 

475

 

 

 

1,663

 

 

 

731

 

 

 

2,590

 

Income tax (provision)

 

(457

)

 

 

(472

)

 

 

(1,214

)

 

 

(571

)

Net income (loss)

$

18

 

 

$

1,191

 

 

$

(483

)

 

$

2,019

 

Income (loss) per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.62

 

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

1.05

 

Diluted

$

0.01

 

 

$

0.61

 

 

$

(0.26

)

 

$

1.01

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

1,863

 

 

 

1,906

 

 

 

1,868

 

 

 

1,932

 

Diluted

 

1,863

 

 

 

1,949

 

 

 

1,868

 

 

 

2,017

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Sales, Gross Profit and Income from Operations in Constant Dollars)

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP”), we disclose operating results that have been adjusted to exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, including changes in: Net Sales, Gross Profit, and Income from Operations. We refer to these adjusted financial measures as constant dollar items, which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these measures provide investors an additional perspective on trends. To exclude the impact of changes due to the translation of foreign currencies into U.S. dollars, we calculate current year results and prior year results at a constant exchange rate, which is the prior year’s rate. Currency impact is determined as the difference between actual growth rates and constant currency growth rates.

The table below reconciles third quarter 2023 and year-to-date constant dollar net sales, gross profit and income from operations to our GAAP net sales, gross profit and income from operations.

Three-month period ended

September 30, 2023

 

September 30, 2022

 

 

Constant $ Change

(in millions, except percentages)

GAAP

Measure:

Total $

 

Non-GAAP
Measure:

Constant $

 

GAAP

Measure:

Total $

 

Dollar

 

Percent

Net sales

$

32.6

 

$

32.5

 

$

35.5

 

$

(3.0

)

 

(8.5

)%

Product

 

31.0

 

 

30.9

 

 

33.6

 

 

(2.7

)

 

(8.0

)%

Pack sales and associate fees

 

1.2

 

 

1.2

 

 

1.7

 

 

(0.5

)

 

(29.4

)%

Other

 

0.4

 

 

0.4

 

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

 

 

100.0

%

Gross profit

 

25.9

 

 

25.8

 

 

28.1

 

 

(2.3

)

 

(8.2

)%

(Loss) income from operations

 

0.2

 

 

0.2

 

 

1.4

 

 

(1.2

)

 

(85.7

)%

Nine-month period ended

September 30, 2023

 

September 30, 2022

 

Constant $ Change

(in millions, except percentages)

GAAP

Measure:

Total $

 

Non-GAAP

Measure:

Constant $

 

GAAP

Measure:

Total $

 

Dollar

 

Percent

Net sales

$

99.3

 

 

$

101.7

 

$

102.9

 

$

(1.2

)

 

(1.2

)%

Product

 

93.9

 

 

 

96.2

 

 

97.5

 

 

(1.3

)

 

(1.3

)%

Pack sales and associate fees

 

4.7

 

 

 

4.8

 

 

4.8

 

 

 

 

%

Other

 

0.7

 

 

 

0.7

 

 

0.6

 

 

0.1

 

 

16.7

%

Gross profit

 

78.2

 

 

 

80.1

 

 

80.4

 

 

(0.3

)

 

(0.4

)%

(Loss) income from operations

 

(0.1

)

 

 

0.5

 

 

2.2

 

 

(1.7

)

 

(77.3

)%

 

