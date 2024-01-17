Manulife Teams With World Economic Forum's UpLink In Longevity Innovation

(RTTNews) - Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Wednesday announced that it is partnering with UpLink, the World Economic Forum's or WEF open innovation platform, to design investment in longevity innovation.

Under the three-year partnership, annual Manulife powered Global Longevity Innovation challenges, run by UpLink, will source global start-ups with a view to support an ecosystem of innovators.

These innovators are expected to help expedite longevity solutions in finance, health, and well-being.

Manulife will also support WEF's broader efforts to address the demographic and financial challenges of global ageing so that people can live longer, healthier lives.

The multiyear investment is designed to spur nature-based solutions to climate change across two key areas. The first area will focus on sourcing innovative solutions across the entire sustainable forestry value chain, and the second area aims at improving the connection between planetary and human health.

On Tuesday, Manulife shares closed at $21.25, down 0.38% on the New York Stock Exchange.