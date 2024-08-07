07.08.2024 22:35:29

Marathon Oil Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $349 million, or $0.62 per share. This compares with $287 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Marathon Oil Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $357 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $1.707 billion from $1.513 billion last year.

Marathon Oil Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $349 Mln. vs. $287 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.707 Bln vs. $1.513 Bln last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Marathon Oil Corp.mehr Nachrichten