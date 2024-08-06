06.08.2024 12:47:59

Marathon Petroleum Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.515 billion, or $4.33 per share. This compares with $2.226 billion, or $5.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.442 billion or $4.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $38.362 billion from $36.824 billion last year.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.515 Bln. vs. $2.226 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.33 vs. $5.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $38.362 Bln vs. $36.824 Bln last year.

