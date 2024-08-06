|
06.08.2024 12:47:59
Marathon Petroleum Corporation Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.515 billion, or $4.33 per share. This compares with $2.226 billion, or $5.32 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Excluding items, Marathon Petroleum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.442 billion or $4.12 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.2% to $38.362 billion from $36.824 billion last year.
Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $1.515 Bln. vs. $2.226 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.33 vs. $5.32 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $38.362 Bln vs. $36.824 Bln last year.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marathon Petroleum Corporationmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Marathon Petroleum Corporationmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Marathon Petroleum Corporation
|156,62
|-0,43%