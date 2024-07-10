10.07.2024 06:30:12

Marcel Imwinkelried appointed as new CEO

Marcel Imwinkelried appointed as new CEO

The Board of Directors of Siegfried Holding AG has appointed Marcel Imwinkelried as the new CEO with effect as of September 1, 2024. He will succeed Reto Suter, who has been leading the Siegfried Group as CEO ad interim since May 1, 2024, and will now focus again on his role as CFO.

Marcel Imwinkelried (1967) joined the Siegfried Group in January 2021 as Multi-Site Head for the Drug Products sites in Barberà del Vallès and El Masnou (Barcelona) and Irvine (California) and was appointed Chief Operating Officer Drug Products in October 2021. Previously, he had worked for Novartis since 2005 in various roles with increasing responsibility and was appointed Global Head Technical Operations Solids in 2018.

Andreas Casutt, Chairman of the Board of Directors: "Over the past three months, we have conducted intensive interviews with qualified external and internal candidates. Marcel impressed us not only with his professional track record, but also with his personality and strong leadership skills. As COO of our Drug Products division and a member of the Executive Board, he has already made significant contributions to Siegfried's success over the past three years. I am convinced that under his leadership Siegfried will continue its journey of growth."

Contact  
   
Financial Analysts: Media:
Dr. Reto Suter Peter Stierli
CEO ad interim and CFO Head Corporate Communications
reto.suter@siegfried.ch peter.stierli@siegfried.ch
Tel. +41 62 746 11 35 Tel. +41 62 746 15 51
   
   

Siegfried Holding AG

Untere Bruehlstrasse 4

CH-4800 Zofingen

  

About Siegfried

The Siegfried Group is a global life sciences company with sites in Switzerland, Germany, Spain, France, Malta, the USA and China. In 2023, the company achieved sales of CHF 1.272 billion and employed on 31.12.2023 more than 3700 people at twelve sites on three continents. Siegfried Holding AG is publicly listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: SFZN).

Siegfried is active in manufacturing pharmaceutical APIs (and their intermediates) as well as drug products (tablets, capsules, sterile vials, ampoules, cartridges and ointments) for the pharmaceutical industry and provides development services. 

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This media release includes statements concerning the future. They are based on assumptions and expectations that may prove to be wrong. They should be considered with due caution as, by definition, they contain known and unknown risks, insecurities and other factors which could result in a difference in the actual results, financial situation, developments or the success of Siegfried Holding AG or Siegfried Group from the explicit or implicit assumptions made in these statements.

