Mark Ross to Retire as President of Chevron Shipping Company, Succeeded by Barbara Pickering

After 33 years of distinguished service, Mark Ross, President of Chevron Shipping Company, has elected to retire effective May 1, 2024. Barbara Pickering, currently Vice President of Operations, Chevron Shipping Company, will succeed Mark as President.

Mark has led Chevron Shipping Company since 2015. Prior to that, he served as Vice President of Operations of the company for four years. He joined Chevron in 1990 and has held positions of increasing responsibility in Chevron’s Midstream, Upstream, and Downstream organizations. He is also a Director of the American Bureau of Shipping and the UK P&I Club and is a past Chairman of the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) and the Society of International Gas Tanker and Terminal Operators (SIGTTO).

Mark holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of California at Berkeley, a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of California at Berkeley.

Barbara received a bachelor’s degree in Maritime Studies from Liverpool University in the United Kingdom and joined Chevron in 1991 as a ship charterer in London. She has held positions of increasing responsibility with Chevron in the UK, Australia, and the United States. She also currently serves as a Vice Chairman of OCIMF.

"Under Mark’s leadership, Chevron Shipping Company has delivered exceptional safety and environmental performance and has greatly expanded its marine capabilities,” said Colin Parfitt, President Midstream. "We thank Mark for his many contributions and wish him well in the future.”

"It has been an honor and privilege to have worked for Chevron Shipping Company and to have served as President for the past nine years. I take immense pride in what we have accomplished in transforming Chevron Shipping Company into a world-class marine organization. Words cannot properly express how I feel about our organization and the deep appreciation I have for the people who run it – onboard our ships, at our terminals, and ashore. I have known Barbara for 30 years and I am thrilled she will now lead our company,” said Ross.

About Chevron Shipping Company

Chevron Shipping Company is the global marine subsidiary of Chevron Corporation. Since launching its first tanker in 1895, Chevron Shipping Company has evolved into a world-class marine services company that provides safe and reliable transportation, manages marine risk, and delivers marine functional expertise across the Chevron enterprise. Today, Chevron Shipping Company employs approximately 2,000 people worldwide, operates a modern fleet of 30 ships and charters third-party ships to transport crude oil, LNG, LPG, refined petroleum products and chemicals for Chevron operations around the globe.

About Chevron

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. We believe affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy is essential to achieving a more prosperous and sustainable world. Chevron produces crude oil and natural gas; manufactures transportation fuels, lubricants, petrochemicals and additives; and develops technologies that enhance our business and the industry. We are focused on lowering the carbon intensity in our operations and growing lower carbon businesses along with our traditional business lines. More information about Chevron is available at www.chevron.com.

