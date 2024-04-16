|
16.04.2024 17:43:50
Marley Spoon Group SE: Q1 2024 QUARTERLY RESULTS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL NOTIFICATION
|
Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider for home cooking, will release its quarterly results for the period ending 31 March 2024 as well as audited full year 2023 results and the Non-Financial Report 2023 on Tuesday, 30 April 2024.
Investors are invited to join a conference call on Tuesday, 30 April 2024, at 10.00 am (CET) hosted by Marley Spoon Founder & CEO, Fabian Siegel, and CFO, Jennifer Bernstein, who will provide an update on the Company’s performance.
To pre-register for the call, please follow this link:
https://montegaconnect.de/event/hbt89hn3b80ewh55ihex591aiibmccps
About Marley Spoon Group SE
End of Media Release
Issuer: Marley Spoon Group SE
Key word(s): Services
16.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Marley Spoon Group SE
|9 Rue de Bitbourg
|1273 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|E-mail:
|ir@marleyspoon.com
|Internet:
|www.marleyspoongroup.com
|ISIN:
|LU2380748603, LU2380748785
|WKN:
|A3C81B
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart
|EQS News ID:
|1881917
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
1881917 16.04.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!