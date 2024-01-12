Marley Spoon Group SE: Q4 2023 QUARTERLY RESULTS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL NOTIFICATION



Marley Spoon Group SE (“Marley Spoon” or the “Company”), a leading global subscription-based meal kit provider for home cooking, will release its quarterly results for the period ending 31 December 2023 as well as preliminary full year 2023 results, on Tuesday 30 January 2024.

Investors are invited to join a conference call on Tuesday, 30 January 2024, at 10.00 am (CET) hosted by Marley Spoon Founder & CEO, Fabian Siegel, and CFO, Jennifer Bernstein who will provide an update on the Company’s performance.

To pre-register for the call, please follow this link:

https://montegaconnect.de/event/lnbl2goibp7go3z5igng99dmf1gc4dft



