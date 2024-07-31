|
31.07.2024 13:58:42
Marriott Sees Q3 Earnings Below Market, Cuts FY24 Outlook; Stock Down In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Marriott International Inc. (MAR), while reporting higher second-quarter earnings above the market, on Wednesday issued third-quarter earnings view below the Street. The company also trimmed fiscal 2024 forecast for earnings and gross fee revenues.
In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, Marriott shares were losing around 4.4 percent to trade at $228.35.
The company said the updated annual outlook includes a narrowing of the RevPAR growth range for full year 2024, primarily as a result of a weaker operating environment in Greater China, as well as marginally softer expectations in the U.S. & Canada.
For the third quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.27 to $2.33, with gross fee revenues of $1.275 billion to $1.290 billion.
Analysts on average expect the company to report earnings of $2.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Comparable systemwide RevPAR growth is expected to be 3 percent to 4 percent in the quarter.
For fiscal 2024, the company now expects adjusted earnings per share of $9.23 to $9.40, with gross fee revenues of $5.13 billion to $5.18 billion.
The company previously expected earnings per share of $9.31 to $9.65 and gross fee revenues of $5.18 billion to $5.28 billion.
The Street is looking for earnings of $9.50 per share for the year.
Comparable systemwide RevPAR growth is expected to be 3 percent to 4 percent in the year, compared to previously expected growth of 3 percent to 5 percent.
In its second quarter, earnings increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings came in at $772 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $726 million, or $2.38 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $716 million or $2.50 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.47 per share.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.0 percent to $6.439 billion from $6.075 billion last year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Marriott Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
31.07.24
|Mittwochshandel in New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: Anleger lassen NASDAQ 100 steigen (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 mittags (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|S&P 500-Papier Marriott-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Marriott-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 verbucht zum Start des Mittwochshandels Zuschläge (finanzen.at)
|
31.07.24
|Zuversicht in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
30.07.24
|Ausblick: Marriott vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
24.07.24
|S&P 500-Titel Marriott-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Marriott von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Marriott Inc.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Marriott Inc.
|209,35
|-0,31%