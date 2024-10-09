Marston's 13-week Like-for-like Sales Up 3.8%

(RTTNews) - Marston's Plc (MARS.L), a British pub and hotel operator, reported that its like-for-like sales for the 13-week period ended 28 September 2024 increased 3.8%. Food sales in this period performed exceptionally well, a positive indicator as it approaches the festive season.

Total retail sales in the Group's managed and franchised pubs, excluding disposals, for the 52 weeks ended 28 September 2024 were 5.8% higher than the prior year, with growth in like-for-like sales of 4.8% outperforming the broader market.

The company's strong trading performance and growth prospects, coupled with its continued focus on cost efficiency, give management confidence in the company's ability to deliver pub profitability in line with market consensus for fiscal year 2024. Fiscal year 2024 Market consensus for Underlying profit before tax, excluding the contribution from CMBC, is 40.5 million pounds.