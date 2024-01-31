Martin Door Showcases New Product at 2024 NAHB International Builders’ Show

Martin Door, part of the PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI) family of brands, returns to the NAHB International Builders’ Show (IBS) in Las Vegas, Nevada this year with a new product added to its robust portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131062430/en/

The Athena Garage Door by Martin Door (Photo: Business Wire)

The Keystone Garage Door will launch at the home building show and be displayed in the Anlin Windows & Doors section of PGT Innovations’ booth, located in Central Hall Booth C4525. Shown in black, the high-quality garage door features a streamlined profile and allows for customization to fit any home aesthetic. Its clean, ribless style offers taller stamps and grooves, is dent-resistant and has new back stile technology for support.

"Launching the Keystone Garage Door signifies our dedication to developing innovative products to meet our customers’ needs,” said Jeff Jackson, President and CEO of PGT Innovations. "The collaborative environment across our family of brands has resulted in a premium garage door that will add style, strength, and uniqueness to a home, as well as make a difference in the way people live their lives with home functionality and aesthetic appeal.”

Also on display from Martin Door during IBS is the Athena Garage Door. Displayed in the Western Window Systems section of PGT Innovations’ booth to showcase how it can seamlessly match other large 10-foot multi-slide doors on a vertical track, the all-glass, completely operable door will be on display as a non-impact design that allows for natural light with security and privacy.

"By showcasing two door systems at IBS, we’re able to demonstrate our presence in multiple new construction channels for builders and architects,” said Mike Wothe, Executive Vice President of Operations for PGT Innovations. "A high-end modern builder can view our Athena Door in the Western Window Systems space, then turn around to see another modern, but more standard door style, in the Anlin Windows & Doors space.”

For more information about the Keystone Garage Door or Athena Garage Door, visit MartinDoor.com.

About Martin Door

Founded in 1936, Martin Door is a manufacturer of "The World’s Finest, Safest Doors” and has one of the largest selections of customizable options to serve all residential and commercial garage door needs. Martin Door offers a wide range of products and along with our dealer network offers homeowners, contractors, architects, designers, and businesses the best garage door buying experience. For additional information, visit www.martindoor.com.

About PGT Innovations, Inc.

PGT Innovations is a national brand and innovation leader in the fenestration and garage door industries. An American organization established in Venice, FL in 1980 with just three employees and one location, PGT Innovations has grown to now include over 5,500 team members and more than 30 facilities strategically located across the nation. The company's robust portfolio includes highly engineered and technically advanced products that can withstand some of the toughest weather conditions on Earth and are revolutionizing the way people live by unifying indoor and outdoor living spaces.

PGT Innovations creates value through deep customer relationships, understanding the unstated needs of the markets it serves, and a drive to develop category-defining products. Through its brands, PGT Innovations is also the nation’s largest manufacturer of impact-resistant windows and doors and holds the leadership position in its primary market.

The PGT Innovations family includes Triple Diamond GlassTM, a wholly owned subsidiary, and brands CGI®, PGT® Custom Windows and Doors, WinDoor®, Western Window Systems, Anlin Windows & Doors, Eze-Breeze®, Eco Window Systems, NewSouth Window Solutions, and Martin Door. The company’s brands, in their respective markets, are a preferred choice of architects, builders, and homeowners throughout North America and the Caribbean. Their high-quality products are available in custom and standard sizes with massive dimensions that allow for unlimited design possibilities in residential, multi-family, and commercial projects. For additional information, visit www.pgtinnovations.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131062430/en/