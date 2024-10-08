Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Sets Date for Release of Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Conference Call

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) ("MMLP”) will announce its financial results for the third quarter of 2024 on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, after the market closes.

An investors’ conference call to review third quarter results will be held the following day.

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Time: 8:00 a.m. CT (please dial in by 7:55 a.m.)

Dial In #: (800) 715-9871

Conference ID: 8536096

Replay Dial In # (800) 770-2030 – Conference ID: 8536096

Pre-registration for the event and a webcast of the conference call is also available by visiting the Events and Presentations section under Investor Relations on our website at www.MMLP.com.

During the conference call, management will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures will be provided in Martin Midstream Partners’ announcement concerning its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. An archive of the replay will also be available.

Martin Midstream Partners LP, headquartered in Kilgore, Texas, is a publicly traded limited partnership with a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. MMLP’s primary business lines include: (1) terminalling, processing, and storage services for petroleum products and by-products; (2) land and marine transportation services for petroleum products and by-products, chemicals, and specialty products; (3) sulfur and sulfur-based products processing, manufacturing, marketing and distribution; and (4) marketing, distribution, and transportation services for natural gas liquids and blending and packaging services for specialty lubricants and grease. To learn more, visit www.MMLP.com. Follow Martin Midstream Partners L.P. on LinkedIn, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

