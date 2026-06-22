Semtech Aktie
WKN: 860465 / ISIN: US8168501018
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22.06.2026 22:06:07
Marvell Technology vs. Semtech: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Investors searching for growth in the 2026 chip market often compare Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Semtech Corp (NASDAQ:SMTC). Choosing between these two depends on your focus on either high-end data centers or the expanding connectivity of things.Marvell provides the high-speed infrastructure necessary for artificial intelligence, while Semtech specializes in the chips that connect the physical world to the internet. While both operate within the broader semiconductor industry, their specific market focus and financial health differ significantly, making it essential to review the data before deciding where to invest.Marvell Technology designs high-performance components for the cloud, where it competes among other semiconductor stocks for AI infrastructure dominance. The company maintains a concentrated customer base, with its ten largest customers contributing nearly 82% of total net revenue in fiscal 2026. Two key customers, specifically one distributor and one direct account, each represented at least 10% of revenue. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business, especially as large cloud providers explore developing their own internal chip solutions.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Semtech Corp.
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15.03.26
|Ausblick: Semtech stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)