Massey Ferguson® Introduces 1 Series Round Baler

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today the launch of a new round baler series. The Massey Ferguson® 1 Series round baler delivers efficiency, quality, and operator comfort with straightforward, proven technology and rugged dependability. The series was specially designed to perform in challenging dry hay, stover, and residue applications. Massey Ferguson will display the new baler at this year’s Farm Progress Show in Decatur, Illinois, and is currently accepting preorders.

The Massey Ferguson 1 Series round baler delivers efficiency, quality, and operator comfort with the rugged dependability that North American hay producers demand. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Baling dry hay and stover is incredibly demanding on hay equipment,” said Matt LeCroy, director, hay and harvesting, for Massey Ferguson North America. "Our engineering team in Hesston, Kansas, worked diligently to provide an efficient solution that can stand up to the challenging conditions our farmers face in the field.”

Straightforward Comes Standard

The Massey Ferguson 1 Series round baler integrates proven technology from decades of industry-leading innovation to make the baling process more efficient and more comfortable than ever before. It is available in two variable-chamber models, the RB.146, which produces up to 4-by-6-foot round bales, and the RB.156, for up to 5-by-6-foot bales.

The 1 Series comes standard with a camless pickup for increased efficiency and comfort. This reduces power requirements to just 80 hp for the RB.146 and 100 hp for the larger RB.156. Additionally, without a cam track, the 1 Series round baler minimizes maintenance and noise.

With the 1 Series round baler, hay producers can be loaded in minutes with minimal physical requirements. A front-mounted net binding system allows for tighter, faster binding without the visibility tradeoff of other models, providing the best of both worlds for North American farmers. The baler features a duckbill-style net system. This mechanically moves net from the roll to the bale, eliminating environmental obstructions, while the net braking design allows for easy one-handed adjustment without tools, ensuring optimum net tension. An innovative net roll loading rack pivots out at approximately tailgate height, minimizing lifting and positioning.

An optional hydraulically operated drop floor provides further comfort, allowing operators to clear obstructions without leaving the tractor.

Durability for Extreme Haying Conditions

Engineers designed the 1 Series round baler to deliver dependable, long-lasting service even in the challenging conditions of North American dry hay production. Heavy-duty components ensure the new baler will stand up to the harshest conditions, year after year, for fast ROI and a better total cost of ownership. This includes:

Triple-lip sealed bearings to keep out dust and debris.

Heavy-wall aggressive rollers with welded cleats for long service life.

Debris shields and cast roller flares prevent material buildup, protecting bearings.

Additionally, the 1 Series uses high-quality systems proven to reduce unnecessary downtime. For example, the maintenance-free elastomeric tension and toothless idlers minimize wear on diamond roller chains for maximum uptime. Keeping with Massey Ferguson’s focus on straightforward and dependable equipment, moving parts are minimized throughout the baler for low maintenance and a operator-friendly experience.

High-Speed, High-Quality Hay

"From the moment of cutting, hay quality begins to diminish,” LeCroy said. "Our one purpose is providing the tools farmers need for faster baling without jeopardizing quality. The Massey Ferguson 1 Series round baler delivers on our promise of farmer-focused equipment solutions that meet the needs of North American hay producers. The 1 Series allows operators to maintain density while running at increased speeds. Additionally, they have access to cutting-edge technology that makes haying easier than ever before.”

The baler employs a vertical chamber that uses gravity to increase bale density without additional parts or power. It also features a positively engaging undershot rotor for increased efficiency. State-of-the-art, cross-platform commonality allows for easy integration into any operation. This includes tractor implement management (TIM) capabilities, which allow the baler to stop the tractor and completely cycle the bale without operator input.

For more information on the 1 Series round baler, visit MasseyFerguson.com. Farm Progress Show attendees can also stop by the AGCO booth August 29-31 to see the new 1 Series in person.

Massey Ferguson and Hesston are registered trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

