Massey Ferguson® Launches the MF 3 Series Specialty Tractor, a High-Value-Per-Dollar Tractor Solution for Vineyards and Orchards

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, introduced today the Massey Ferguson® 3 Series Specialty tractor to the North American market. Designed to meet the unique challenges of vineyards and orchards, the MF 3 Series brings straightforward dependability to a new market with seven models ranging from 75-115 HP. The newly designed series provides a compact yet powerful solution for challenging applications with a focus on efficiency, comfort and a reduced carbon footprint. The MF 3 Series tractor line will launch at World Ag Expo, February 13-15, 2024, in Tulare, California.

"The farmer is at the heart of every Massey Ferguson design, and we are excited to share this brand-new offering with vineyard and orchard operations here in California, as well as across North America,” said Kevin Lewallen, tactical marketing manager for Massey Ferguson North America. "We understand the importance of productivity and economy in these applications, and we’re proud to offer one of the most powerful, versatile and comfortable machines on the market.”

The MF 3 Series offering includes 75, 95 and 115 HP cab models of the Specialty (SP) version for vineyard and orchard applications; 75, 95 and 105 HP models in the narrow and low-profile Ground Effect (GE) version for tunnel and fruit orchard settings; and a single 95 HP model of the Vineyard (VI) version, the narrowest model that is ideal for traditional vineyards.

Top-notch vineyard tractor

With the Vineyard version, operators experience industry-leading comfort for long hours behind the wheel with a cab a little more than 3 feet wide, built to maneuver through tight vineyard rows. Innovative design allows for high power and torque at low engine RPM for maximum efficiency and reduced noise levels.

Farmers can choose between several proven transmission options to customize the MF 3VI.95 and others in the series to fit their unique needs in terms of ease of use, fuel economy and much more.

A compact front end and Massey Ferguson’s innovative low-profile automatic transmission fluid (ATF) components provide best-in-class visibility, while a Cat.4-compliant roof pairs with high-tech, ergonomic features inside the cab for optimum productivity and comfort.

Innovative specialty tractor option

The slightly wider Specialty version offers a straightforward, dependable tractor for operations looking for the best return on investment. The 75 HP models feature a 3.4-liter, 4-cylinder engine, while the 3.6-liter is used with higher horsepower.

Exceptional operator comfort and convenience come in the form of a 4-foot-wide cab that strikes an excellent balance to fit the very specific dimensional demands of the market. Farmers can get more done between refueling with the 3SP model’s 26-gallon fuel tank and ample power for the task at hand.

Low-profile ground effect

The Ground Effect version includes all open-station platform models in the MF 3 Series. This model offers a combination of narrow and low-profile dimensions that are ideal for the requirements of older wine-grape and raisin vineyards. The MF 3GE models provide optimum efficiency with less noise and less fuel consumption.

As with other models in the 3 Series, the MF 3GE allows farmers to mix and match horsepower and specifications for an ideal equipment solution that provides the power, versatility and comfort they need without paying for unnecessary features. This powerful, fuel-efficient lineup offers long-term dependability, ease of use and a low cost of ownership.

"The Massey Ferguson brand is recognized around the world as a premier manufacturer of durable, user-friendly agricultural equipment,” said Lewallen. "We’re proud to bring our Farmer-First approach to a new market in North America. All models of the MF 3 Series offer power, maneuverability and reliability with a fast ROI and a smaller carbon footprint.”

