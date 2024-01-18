Mastermind Reports Income of $589,263 for the 12-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023

Mastermind, Inc. (OTC QB: MMND), a leading vertically-integrated digital marketing company that designs, creates and activates marketing initiatives for global brands, today announced financial results for the 12 months ended September 30, 2023.

Mike Gelfond, President of Mastermind, commented, "2023 was another solid year helping our clients drive results through influencer, content marketing, social, and mobile across the industry sectors such as animal health, financial services, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, to name a few. Our business looks positive for 2024.

Period Ended 9-30-23 Highlights

Revenue for the 12-month period ending 9/30/23 was $4,706,900 an increase of $167,000 or 3.7% over the comparable period in 2022

Working capital increased $618,127, or 22.3%, over 9/30/23 to $3,392,773

Current assets for the period increased 15% over the comparable period in 2022 to $3,808,765

Stockholders’ Equity for the period increased to $3,083,635, an increase of 15% over the comparable period in 2022

Detailed financial information can be found in Mastermind’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended September 30, 2023, as filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on January 12, 2024.

About Mastermind, Inc.

Mastermind, Inc. provides thinking that drives results for leading marketers. It has 40 years of experience in dozens of industries helping drive results for leading brands. Mastermind has a total, data-driven approach that drives brand consideration, trial, loyalty, and advocacy. The company has extensive marketing expertise in Content, Digital, Mobile, Influencer, Social, Promotion, Channel Optimization, and Digital Issues Management. This allows Mastermind to create and execute multi-dimensional campaigns that drive results. For more information about Mastermind, Inc., please visit: www.MastermindMarketing.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release of Mastermind, Inc. (the "Company”) contains, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "projects,” "may,” "will,” "could,” "would,” "should,” "believes,” "expects,” "anticipates,” "estimates,” "intends,” "plans,” "potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results (including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company’s services; competition from existing products/services or new products/services that may emerge; the implementation of the Company’s business model and strategic plans for its business and its services; estimates of the Company’s future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and need for financing; and developments relating to the Company’s competitors) may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company’s control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

