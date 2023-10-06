Matt Burton joins UBS Wealth Management in Indianapolis

UBS Wealth Management USA today announced that Matt Burton has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Financial Advisor. Matt brings 22 years of experience working with high-net-worth individuals and families, fostering long-lasting client relationships across more than 20 states.

"On behalf of UBS, we’re excited to welcome Matt to the firm,” said Jon Ramey, Ohio Indy Michigan Market Executive at UBS Wealth Management USA. "His industry experience and dedication to his clients will be a great addition to our business and will help to strengthen our commitment to providing clients with best-in-class wealth management advice and service.”

Matt will be located in the Indianapolis, Indiana office, reporting to Market Director Kristen Popovic. He is also joined by Client Service Associate Joanna Franz.

"Matt brings extensive knowledge, experience and passion for helping clients navigate complex financial matters and achieve their wealth management goals,” said Kristen Popovic, Market Director at UBS Wealth Management USA. "We’re delighted to have him join the team, and we look forward to having him help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”

Matt began his career as a Financial Advisor in 2001. Prior to joining UBS, he worked as a Managing Director and Wealth Management Advisor at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management. Matt has worked in various capacities throughout his career including investment banking, where he was involved in drafting of offering memorandums, building financial models and evaluating syndicated loan exposure to other financial institutions.

Matt received his undergraduate degree from Miami University and holds a Master in Business Administration degree from Indiana University. He is a Certified Financial Planner™ professional. An active member of his local community, Matt is a member of the Phoenix Theatre Board and is Past President and current board member of the Congregation Shaarey Tefilla in Carmel, Indiana.

