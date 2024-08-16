MaxLinear Announces New Employee Inducement Grants

MaxLinear, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXL)("MaxLinear”), a leading provider of RF, analog, digital and mixed-signal integrated circuits, today announced that it has granted equity awards ("the Inducement Grants”) under its 2024 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan to newly hired employees. The Inducement Grants were previously approved by the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of MaxLinear.

Information regarding the equity awards can be found on MaxLinear’s investor relations website at: https://investors.maxlinear.com/

