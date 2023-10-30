|
30.10.2023 21:01:00
McGrath to Present at the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference
McGrath RentCorp ("McGrath” or the "Company”) (Nasdaq: MGRC), a leading business-to-business rental company in North America, today announced that Joe Hanna, Chief Executive Officer, and Keith Pratt, EVP, and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Baird 2023 Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 7th, 2023. Conference presentations will not be available via webcast; however, Mr. Hanna and Mr. Pratt’s presentation will be posted under the "Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mgrc.com/events-and-presentations on the morning of the scheduled event.
ABOUT MCGRATH:
McGrath RentCorp (Nasdaq: MGRC) is a leading business-to-business rental company in North America with a strong record of profitable business growth. Founded in 1979, McGrath’s operations are centered on modular solutions through its Mobile Modular and Mobile Modular Portable Storage businesses. In addition, its TRS-RenTelco business offers electronic test equipment rental solutions. The Company’s rental product offerings and services are part of the circular supply economy, helping customers work more efficiently, and sustainably manage their environmental footprint. With over 40 years of experience, McGrath’s success is driven by a focus on exceptional customer experiences. This focus has underpinned the Company’s long-term financial success and supported over 30 consecutive years of annual dividend increases to shareholders, a rare distinction among publicly listed companies.
Headquartered in Livermore, California. Additional information about McGrath and its businesses is available at mgrc.com and investors.mgrc.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231030878862/en/
