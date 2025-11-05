McKesson Aktie
WKN: 893953 / ISIN: US58155Q1031
|
05.11.2025 22:50:43
McKesson Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - McKesson Corp. (MCK) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's earnings totaled $1.110 billion, or $8.92 per share. This compares with $241 million, or $1.87 per share, last year.
Excluding items, McKesson Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $1.227 billion or $9.86 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $9.05 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $103.150 billion from $93.651 billion last year.
McKesson Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $1.110 Bln. vs. $241 Mln. last year. -EPS: $8.92 vs. $1.87 last year. -Revenue: $103.150 Bln vs. $93.651 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $38.35 to $38.85
