Medacta Announces the Launch of GMK SpheriKA, the World's First Knee Implant Optimized for Kinematic Alignment (KA)

Castel San Pietro, October 30, 2023 – Medacta Group S.A. ('Medacta,' SIX: MOVE), a Swiss company featuring innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, is pleased to announce the launch of GMK SpheriKA, the world's first KA-optimized femoral component indicated for total knee replacement. GMK SpheriKA will make its worldwide debut on November 2 at the 2023 American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting.

"GMK SpheriKA further reinforces Medacta's commitment to providing surgeons with personalized solutions for each of their patients," shared Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International."By working together with an international team of orthopaedic surgeon experts, we have introduced a product that builds upon our clinically proven GMK Sphere and incorporates the fundamentals of Kinematic Alignment to ensure that each patient receives an implant that can accommodate their unique anatomy."

Medacta's continuous commitment to positively impacting patients requiring a total knee procedure has evolved with the development of the concept of Kinematic Alignment, which restores the native pre-arthritic alignment through anatomic resurfacing, minimizing ligament releases, and allowing for a more natural knee kinematic. This approach has been shown to improve patient satisfaction compared to the more traditional techniques [1-3]. Over the past few years, clinical studies have highlighted that GMK Sphere is a particularly suitable implant for Kinematic Alignment, with the potential to further enhance patient outcomes compared to other knee designs [4-6].

Built upon the legacy of the GMK Sphere's ball-in-socket design, GMK SpheriKA offers patients an implant that potentially feels more natural and stable during daily activities, replicating the movement of the healthy knee.In addition,GMK SpheriKA features optimized femoral coverage and patellar tracking for Kinematic Alignment procedures, making it the first implant on the market specifically designed for this technique.

"I am thrilled to offer the GMK SpheriKA to my patients," said surgeon developer and Kinematic Alignment pioneer Stephen Howell, MD."The implant design provides a personalized option that addresses each patient's unique anatomy and patellofemoral kinematics, restoring a more normal feeling knee and a quick return of motion and daily activities."

MyKA, Medacta's Kinematic Alignment Platform, provides surgeons with the most comprehensive solution to safely and reproducibly perform Kinematic Alignment. In addition to GMK SpheriKA, it includes dedicated instrumentation and a tailored education program provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute, supported by an international network of expert surgeons. Moreover, the platform is enhanced by cutting-edge technologies, such as a dedicated planning protocol for the MyKnee 3D printed patient-matched guides and NextAR Knee, our Augmented Reality surgical application, which provides unique real-time data to efficiently complement the operative workflow. Both NextAR Knee and MyKnee are part of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, Medacta's network of advanced digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

To learn more, please visit Medacta at AAHKS, Dallas (TX), November 2-5, 2023, at booth #1016, or register at spherika-aahks23.medacta.com to receive updates on GMK SpheriKA product developments, resources, and events.

ABOUT MEDACTA

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 50 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

