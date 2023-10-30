|
30.10.2023 07:00:04
Medacta Announces the Launch of GMK SpheriKA, the World's First Knee Implant Optimized for Kinematic Alignment (KA)
|
Medacta Group SA
/ Key word(s): Product Launch/Product Launch
MEDIA RELEASE
Medacta Announces the Launch of GMK SpheriKA, the World's First Knee Implant Optimized for Kinematic Alignment (KA)
Castel San Pietro, October 30, 2023 – Medacta Group S.A. ('Medacta,' SIX: MOVE), a Swiss company featuring innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, is pleased to announce the launch of GMK SpheriKA, the world's first KA-optimized femoral component indicated for total knee replacement. GMK SpheriKA will make its worldwide debut on November 2 at the 2023 American Association of Hip and Knee Surgeons (AAHKS) Annual Meeting.
"GMK SpheriKA further reinforces Medacta's commitment to providing surgeons with personalized solutions for each of their patients," shared Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta International."By working together with an international team of orthopaedic surgeon experts, we have introduced a product that builds upon our clinically proven GMK Sphere and incorporates the fundamentals of Kinematic Alignment to ensure that each patient receives an implant that can accommodate their unique anatomy."
Medacta's continuous commitment to positively impacting patients requiring a total knee procedure has evolved with the development of the concept of Kinematic Alignment, which restores the native pre-arthritic alignment through anatomic resurfacing, minimizing ligament releases, and allowing for a more natural knee kinematic. This approach has been shown to improve patient satisfaction compared to the more traditional techniques [1-3]. Over the past few years, clinical studies have highlighted that GMK Sphere is a particularly suitable implant for Kinematic Alignment, with the potential to further enhance patient outcomes compared to other knee designs [4-6].
Built upon the legacy of the GMK Sphere's ball-in-socket design, GMK SpheriKA offers patients an implant that potentially feels more natural and stable during daily activities, replicating the movement of the healthy knee.In addition,GMK SpheriKA features optimized femoral coverage and patellar tracking for Kinematic Alignment procedures, making it the first implant on the market specifically designed for this technique.
"I am thrilled to offer the GMK SpheriKA to my patients," said surgeon developer and Kinematic Alignment pioneer Stephen Howell, MD."The implant design provides a personalized option that addresses each patient's unique anatomy and patellofemoral kinematics, restoring a more normal feeling knee and a quick return of motion and daily activities."
MyKA, Medacta's Kinematic Alignment Platform, provides surgeons with the most comprehensive solution to safely and reproducibly perform Kinematic Alignment. In addition to GMK SpheriKA, it includes dedicated instrumentation and a tailored education program provided by the M.O.R.E. Institute, supported by an international network of expert surgeons. Moreover, the platform is enhanced by cutting-edge technologies, such as a dedicated planning protocol for the MyKnee 3D printed patient-matched guides and NextAR Knee, our Augmented Reality surgical application, which provides unique real-time data to efficiently complement the operative workflow. Both NextAR Knee and MyKnee are part of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, Medacta's network of advanced digital solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.
To learn more, please visit Medacta at AAHKS, Dallas (TX), November 2-5, 2023, at booth #1016, or register at spherika-aahks23.medacta.com to receive updates on GMK SpheriKA product developments, resources, and events.
REFERENCES
Contact
ABOUT MEDACTA
RELATED TRADEMARKS
Additional features:
File: Medacta Announces the Launch of GMK SpheriKA, the World's First Knee Implant Optimized for Kinematic Alignment (KA)
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Medacta Group SA
|Strada Regina
|6874 Castel San Pietro
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 91 696 6060
|E-mail:
|info@medacta.ch
|Internet:
|www.medacta.com
|ISIN:
|CH0468525222
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1759675
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1759675 30.10.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medactamehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|Medacta Announces the Launch of GMK SpheriKA, the World's First Knee Implant Optimized for Kinematic Alignment (KA) (EQS Group)
|
27.10.23
|SPI-Papier Medacta-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem n Medacta-Investment von vor 3 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.23
|Aufschläge in Zürich: SPI liegt zum Handelsstart im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.10.23
|SPI-Wert Medacta-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Medacta von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.10.23
|Zurückhaltung in Zürich: SPI mittags leichter (finanzen.at)
|
12.10.23
|A new study conﬁrms the accuracy of NextAR Shoulder, Medacta’s augmented reality surgical application (EQS Group)
|
29.09.23
|SPI-Papier Medacta-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Medacta eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
22.09.23
|SIX-Handel SPI mittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Medactamehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Medacta
|78,60
|2,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNahostkrieg weiter im Blick: ATX weit im Plus -- DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost geben mehrheitlich nach
Der heimische Markt bewegt sich am Montag fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert im Plus. Die asiatischen Börsen notieren am Montag vor allem in Rot. An der Wall Street ging es vor dem Wochenende in unterschiedliche Richtungen.