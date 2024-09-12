Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Medacta Introduces a Simplified Approach for the M-ARS ACL Technique at the AGA Congress 2024, Mimicking the Native Ligament Footprint with an Optimized Surgical Flow



12.09.2024 / 19:00 CET/CEST





MEDIA RELEASE

Medacta Introduces a Simplified Approach for the M-ARS ACL Technique at the AGA Congress 2024, Mimicking the Native Ligament Footprint with an Optimized Surgical Flow

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, September 12, 2024 - Medacta Group SA ("Medacta," SIX:MOVE), announces the introduction of a simplified approach for its M-ARS (Medacta - Anatomic Ribbon Surgery) ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) technique at the AGA Congress 2024 in Zürich, Switzerland. The M-ARS technique offers a more natural approach to ACL reconstruction than traditional round-graft-tunnel single-bundle techniques. It is designed to optimize knee biomechanics and enhance graft healing following ACL reconstruction, mimicking the native footprint by using a flat graft to enhance stress distribution and biological healing at the insertion site, potentially improving patient outcomes in terms of recovery time and return to an active lifestyle.

“Medacta's new simplified approach for M-ARS ACL offers multiple advantages: it streamlines the creation of flat graft tunnels, making the surgical procedure more efficient and easier to perform, and it preserves the M-ARS philosophy of natural ACL reconstruction,” explains Prof. Dr. Fink, Austria.

"I prefer the simplified approach for the M-ARS ACL Reconstruction system in combination with the MectaQTH minimally invasive quad-tendon harvesting system. This provides me with a wide range of devices to perform personalized primary and revision ACL reconstruction, as well as multi-ligament reconstruction," says Prof. Dr. Herbort, Germany.

Medacta's Sports Medicine knee platform offers surgeons a comprehensive range of surgical approaches to improve personalized medicine for primary, revision, and multi-ligament reconstruction. The platform includes innovative devices, techniques, and education programs to support surgeons in achieving optimal patient outcomes.

Medacta's M.O.R.E. Medical education program provides surgeons easy access to globally renowned reference centers and wet lab training. This program helps to accelerate the transition to arthroscopic natural anatomy knee reconstruction with the Sports Medicine knee platform.

Discover more about Medacta’s Sportsmed knee offering at https://www.medacta.com/EN/sports-med-knee.

Contact

Gianluca Olgiati

Group Vice President Marketing

+41 91 696 60 60

media@medacta.ch

Medacta is a key global player specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgery. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Through close collaboration with expert surgeons globally, continuous investments in R&D, and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies, Medacta’s innovation prioritizes minimally invasive surgery and personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 60 countries. Follow us on Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

RELATED TRADEMARKS

Medacta Group Related Trademarks are registered at least in Switzerland. The products and services listed below may not be all-inclusive, and other Medacta products and services not listed below may be covered by one or more trademarks. The following products and services may be covered by additional trademarks not listed below. Note that Swiss trademarks may have foreign counterparts. M-ARS ACL®, Mecta®QTH.