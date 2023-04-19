Medacta Group SA / Key word(s): Product Launch

Medactas P-Family Hip System offering is now more complete with the introduction of the new SMS Collared Stem

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 19 April 2023 Medacta Group SA (Medacta, SIX:MOVE), a Swiss company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative, personalized, and sustainable solutions for joint replacement, sports medicine, and spine surgeries, announces designers' and early evaluators positive experiences using the new SMS(Short Medacta Stem) Collared Stem, a minimally invasive preserving solution, which is now in full market release and completes the P-Family Hip System offering.

The SMS stem is a bone-preserving short femoral stem particularly indicated for patients with good bone quality and narrow femoral canal, classified as Dorr A femurs. SMSs optimized design, characterized by an anatomic shape and a distinctive curvature, has been engineered to easily position the implant according to modern muscle-sparing approaches, such as the AMIS technique.

The restoration of the individual hip anatomy and biomechanics in a heterogeneous population is one of the main challenges faced by orthopaedic surgeons today[1]. With the increasing number of THAs in active and young patients, better performing implants are required. The SMS femoral stem has been designed to address these challenges through the application of the well-proven state-of-the-art MectaGrip coating on the stem surface, aimed at providing a mechanically stronger bone-implant interface, and through a progressive growth of the neck length, aimed at restoring the individual anatomy of the different patient population.

Following the release of the SMS stem in 2017, the new SMS Collared was recently introduced, featuring an optimized collar design with MectaGrip coating on the inferior surface. The optimized collar design further contributes to the axial and rotational stability of the stem, providing an additional element to potentially reduce the risk of stem subsidence. Both the collared and collarless versions are now available in Europe, the USA, and Japan.

I have implanted variations of the SMS stem for the past seven years, and I have been impressed by the proximal femoral implant-bone contact, the restoration of proximal femoral offset, implant osseointegration and the avoidance of cortical hypertrophy around the distal stem. The SMS has become my implant of choice for the Dorr A femur. The recent introduction of the collared SMS variant makes me optimistic that the benefits of short stem fixation may also be applicable for patients with Dorr B femurs, says Professor Richard Field of South West London Elective Orthopaedic Centre Epsom, in Surrey, United Kingdom.

The SMS non-collared stem has been a great option for patients with excellent bone quality and Dorr A femoral morphology. The SMS collared option has helped make this proximally loading stem a viable solution for hips with Dorr B femoral morphologies, confirms Dr. John Masonis of Ortho Carolina in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA.

The introduction of the SMS Collared stem represents a valuable addition to the P-Family Systems versatility and completeness. The P-Family Hip System is a comprehensive system of cutting-edge rectangular triple-tapered stems featuring three distinct design options: SMS, AMIStem-P, and QUADRA-P. All P-Family stems are now available in both the collarless and collared options, providing versatility to the surgeons practice and allowing for a more personalized THA for the patient.

These stems were specifically designed for easier implantation when utilizing the unique and minimally invasive AMIS technique, and were developed incorporating proven innovative key features: performance, proximal coating, progressive necks, and patient matching.

Performance

P-Family stems are the evolution of successful and proven femoral stem concepts and are based on the remarkable legacy and clinical heritage of Quadra-H and AMIStem-H. Both stems demonstrate solid ODEP ratings[2,3] and survivorship data[4,5,6,7].

Proximal Coating

With the aim to enhance initial and long-term stability, the proximal coating is characterized by a state-of-the-art MectaGrip, which is a layer of plasma sprayed commercially pure titanium overlaid by a thin outer layer of hydroxyapatite (HA)[8]. A new study conducted by Dr. F. Laude has shown that at a minimum follow-up of 5 years, adding MectaGrip on the proximal stem surface results in 100% survival rate, with evidence of successful osseointegration, an indicator for better patient outcomes[9].

Progressive necks

Literature has shown that the femoral offset should increase progressively with the stem size [10] . This is why P-stems are characterized by an anatomically progressive head center growth, offering the surgeon an optimized solution to more efficiently restore the individual hip biomechanics in a wide patient population.



By taking advantage of the P-Family Hip System, which is offered in varying shapes, canal filling dimensions, lengths, collared, collarless, and cemented versions, the surgeon can select a stem that best matches each individual patients femoral morphology and bone quality.



Patient care and well-being are at the heart of our vision and drive our innovation, says Francesco Siccardi, Chief Executive Officer of Medacta. The P-Family Hip System is a perfect example of how we design with the patients needs in mind, fine-tuning our complete portfolio to enable surgeons to perform personalized procedures.

The P-Family Hip System is at the core of Medacta Hip implants portfolio, a comprehensive offering based on three complementary assets: minimally invasive techniques, cutting-edge technologies part of the MySolutions Personalized Ecosystem, and a complete implant portfolio that can be used for primary procedures as well as revision procedures.

Adopting new techniques and technologies can entail a learning curve. Medacta's M.O.R.E. Institute is at the forefront of education on hip procedures, providing tailored high-level educational pathways through an international network of expert surgeons. With Medacta, the surgeon is never alone.



ABOUT MEDACTA

Medacta is an international company specializing in the design, production, and distribution of innovative orthopaedic products, as well as in the development of accompanying surgical techniques. Established in 1999 in Switzerland, Medacta is active in joint replacement, spine surgery, and sports medicine. Medacta is committed to improving the care and well-being of patients and maintains a strong focus on healthcare sustainability. Medacta's innovation, forged by close collaboration with surgeon experts globally, began with minimally invasive surgical techniques and has evolved into personalized solutions for every patient. Through the M.O.R.E. Institute, Medacta supports surgeons with a comprehensive and tailored program dedicated to the advancement of medical education. Medacta is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland, and operates in over 50 countries. Follow Medacta on Medacta TV, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

