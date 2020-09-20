|
20.09.2020 18:30:00
Media advisory - Media technical briefing on Hurricane Teddy
DARTMOUTH, NS, Sept. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Media representatives are advised that the Canadian Hurricane Centre will provide an update on Hurricane Teddy on Monday, September 21, 2020. Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Bob Robichaud will discuss the latest information about the storm.
Given the current restrictions with COVID-19, the briefing will be held by teleconference.
Event: Technical briefing (bilingual)
Date: Monday, September 21, 2020
Time: 1:00 p.m. (ADT)
Phone: 1-866-805-7923 / 1-613-960-7518
Code: 2850640#
Media will have the opportunity to ask questions. Media are asked to call 15 minutes before the briefing to register. Late registrants may not be able to join the conference.
SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada
