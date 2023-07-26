|
26.07.2023 17:45:00
Median Technologies: Financial Communication Schedule for the Second Half of 2023
Regulatory News:
Median Technologies (Euronext Growth - ALMDT) (Paris:ALMDT), announces the publication date for its 2023 half year results and its Q3, 2023 business performance:
|
Publication
|
Date
|
|
Oct 19, 2023*
*Distribution after the close of trading
About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging platform for the development of software as medical devices (SaMD) help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230726564823/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
|5,21
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB- und Fed-Leitzinsentscheid: Dow stärker erwartet -- ATX im Minus -- DAX mit Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneinheitlich
Für die US-Börsen zeichnet sich ein positiver Wochenausklang ab. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Freitag in der Verlustzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt legt leicht zu. An den asiatischen Börsen ließ sich zum Wochenende keine klare Tendenz ausmachen.