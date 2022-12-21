|
21.12.2022 17:45:00
Median Technologies: Financial Communications Schedule for the First Half of 2023
Regulatory News:
Median Technologies (ALMDT:PA) (Paris:ALMDT), announces the publication date for its 2022 results:
|
Publication
|
Date
|
2022 results
|
April 20, 2023*
*Distribution after the close of trading
About Median Technologies: About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered software as medical device help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME), is part of the Enternext® PEA-PME 150 index and has been awarded the Euronext European Rising Tech label. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005206/en/
