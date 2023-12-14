Median Technologies and PASREL-Imagerie Join Forces to Deliver Smart Imaging Biomarkers Supporting the Development of New Oncology Drugs in Precision Medicine

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) and PASREL-Imagerie, announce today the signing of an agreement to deliver cutting-edge imaging biomarkers for the development of new oncology drugs in the era of precision medicine. By leveraging its expertise in medical imaging, PASREL-Imagerie will bring its know-how and support to Median in the implementation of advanced imaging biomarkers for early phase oncology trials. New capabilities resulting from this agreement create a strong and unique differentiator for Median’s iCRO offering, compared to the offerings of other imaging vendors targeting the biopharmaceutical industry.

Whereas oncology clinical trials today rely primarily on relatively standard imaging assessments, the ability to implement advanced imaging biomarkers - including molecular imaging - specifically linked to the drug’s mechanism of action would help better understand the biological effect of each drug and collect additional evidence of efficiency during the early phases of clinical trials. The resulting knowledge would enable the biopharmaceutical industry to develop new drugs more effectively, while making the drug development cycle safer and shorter.

PASREL-Imagerie brings together 33 technical platforms and has a long-lasting experience of industry partnerships to support innovative drug developments. PASREL-Imagerie has unique scientific and medical expertise in the entire imaging value chain, from radiotracer production to image acquisition and processing for statistical and quantitative analysis.

"By creating Imaging Lab in 2022, we showed our commitment to providing advanced imaging technologies to the biopharmaceutical industry. The agreement signed with PASREL-Imagerie aims to implement relevant and smart imaging biomarkers to assess new drug mechanisms of action and provide preliminary efficacy insights in early phase clinical trials. For us, this ability will be a unique point of differentiation compared to imaging vendors providing only classical imaging readouts,” said Nicolas Dano, COO iCRO at Median Technologies. "Through the association, Median will strengthen its superior expertise in medical imaging technologies with a scientific approach paving the way for fruitful discussions with translational and biomarker scientists as well as medical directors involved in the early phases of drug development. This agreement clearly demonstrates Median’s commitment to supporting the rise of precision medicine,” he added.

"This alliance with Median Technologies, a key player in imaging for clinical trials, strengthens PASREL-Imagerie in its mission to support pharmaceutical industry by promoting its scientific expertise and its technology platforms for medical imaging” mentioned Vincent Lebon, Director of PASREL-Imagerie and Department Chief at CEA. "We have here a synergy between two major players of the drug development value chain to accelerate and derisk medical innovation for patient benefit”.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, our AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

About PASREL-lmagerie: PASREL-Imagerie is a French consortium of four medical imaging research platforms at CEA Paris-Saclay (IDMIT, MIRCen, NeuroSpin and SHFJ). These platforms have been working together on ambitious projects for several years, bringing their expertise and technological platforms in translational in vivo imaging to the service of industry. More information on www.pasrel-imagerie.com

