Median Technologies Announces the Availability of the Preparatory Documents for the Shareholders’ Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting on June 19, 2024

Regulatory News:

The shareholders of MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/PME scheme eligible, "Median” or "The Company”) are invited to participate in the Shareholders’ Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting which will be held on Wednesday June 19, 2024, at 5:00 pm CEST at PDGB, 174 avenue Victor Hugo – 75116 Paris.

All useful information relating to this Shareholders’ General Meeting is regularly updated on Median Technologies’ website.

Shareholders may exercise their voting rights before the holding of the Shareholders’ General Meeting, either by returning their postal voting form, or by giving proxy. The detailed procedures relating to the exercise of the right to vote are specified in the notice of the Shareholders’ General Meeting, available here on Median’s website.

The preliminary notice of the Shareholders’ General Meeting has been published in the BALO (Bulletin des annonces légales obligatoires) on May 13, 2024, and has not been subject to any modification.

The documents referred to in Article R.225-83 of the French Commercial Code are made available to Shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the Meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

Registered shareholders may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the Meeting, request that the company sends these documents to them free of charge. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares issued by the authorized intermediary.

Shareholders may consult these documents at the company’s registered office, Les 2 Arcs, 1800 route des Crêtes – 06560 Valbonne, under the conditions provided for by applicable regulations.

The documents to be communicated within the context of the Shareholders’ General Meeting may be consulted and downloaded on Median Technologies’ website under the "Shareholder Meetings” section here.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and cancer treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

