Median Technologies Appoints Ben McDonald to its Board of Directors

Median Technologies (Paris:ALMDT) announced today that Ben McDonald has joined its Board of Directors, chaired by Oran Muduroglu. This appointment was approved during the ordinary shareholders’ meeting, held on October 10th.

Ben McDonald is a Co-Founder, Partner, and Chief Investment Officer at Aegis Group Partners, a frontier technologies investment firm. He oversees Aegis Group Partners' investments in a range of industries, including artificial intelligence, software, biotech, quantum computing, biomaterials, and clean tech.

Ben serves on the board of directors for Aegis Group Partners Holdco, Noble Biomaterials, SuperTurbo Technologies, and Next Generation Turbo. He also served on the board of directors of Introhive before its sale to Providence Strategic Growth. Prior to joining Aegis Group Partners, Ben was an investor at Citadel Global Equities and Ailanthus Capital Management, where he focused on the technology sector. He holds an MBA from the University of Cambridge and an HBA from Western University.

«I’m thrilled to welcome Ben McDonald to the board of directors of Median Technologies. As a Co-Founder, Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Aegis Group Partners managing the Celestial Successor Fund, Ben is a long-lasting shareholder of our Company and has played an instrumental role during our last round of fundraising in July 2023. Ben’s profound knowledge of the US Health Tech sector as well as his strong commitment in supporting Health Tech companies and startups are a real asset for Median and will very nicely complement our BOD’s expertise,” said Fredrik Brag, CEO and founder of Median.

"I am delighted to join the board of directors at Median Technologies. The company has a remarkable track record in pioneering cutting-edge technologies, particularly in the field of non-invasive AI-based imaging biomarkers. These biomarkers play an essential role in the emerging era of personalized and predictive medicine, allowing physicians to create bespoke treatment plans for patients, resulting in improved healthcare outcomes and a reduction in unnecessary invasive procedures,” said Ben McDonald. "I firmly believe that Median's unwavering dedication to innovation and excellence will create significant value for patients, hospitals, insurers, and investors alike.”

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

