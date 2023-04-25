|
25.04.2023 17:45:00
Median Technologies Reschedules Its Corporate Update Webcasts on May 4, 2023
Regulatory News:
Median Technologies (ALMDT:PA) announced today that the two webcasts during which Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder will provide a corporate update, are rescheduled from May 3rd to May 4th, 2023. New registration links are below.
-
Webcast held in English: at 4:00 pm CEST / 10:00 am EDT
Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7324060688550180191
- Webcast held in French: at 6:00 pm CEST / 12:00 pm EDT
- Registration link: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/4126422489745055066
Webcast replays will be available on Median’s corporate website after the live sessions.
About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We harness the power of medical images by using the most advanced Artificial Intelligence technologies, to increase the accuracy of diagnosis and treatment of many cancers and other metabolic diseases at their earliest stages and provide insights into novel therapies for patients. Our iCRO solutions for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and iBiopsy®, our AI-powered imaging platform for the development of Software as Medical Devices (SaMD) help biopharmaceutical companies and clinicians to bring new treatments and diagnose patients earlier and more accurately. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.
Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a subsidiary in the US and another one in Shanghai, Median has received the label "Innovative company” by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (Paris). FR0011049824– ticker: ALMDT. Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230425005861/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIESmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES
|4,84
|-15,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwache US-Vorgaben belasten: ATX schließt stabil -- DAX letztlich schwächer -- Wall Street schlussendlich uneins -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt begab sich am Mittwoch auf Richtungssuche. Der deutschen Aktienmarkt beendete den Handelstag im Minus. Die Wall Street notierte am Mittwoch uneins. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte ohne gemeinsame Richtung.