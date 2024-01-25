|
Median Technologies to Host Two Webcasts, and Provide a Company Update on January 30, 2024
Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible) (Paris:ALMDT) announced today that Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, will provide a company update on January 30, 2024:
Webcast held in English: at 4:30 pm CET / 10:30 am ET
? Registration link
Webcast held in French: at 6:00 pm CET / 12:00 pm ET
? Registration link
Webcast replays will be available on Median’s corporate website after the live sessions.
About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer and metabolic disease diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. Since its inception, the French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, has been recognized as an "Innovative company" by BPI France and trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.