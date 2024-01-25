Median Technologies to Host Two Webcasts, and Provide a Company Update on January 30, 2024

Regulatory News:

Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible) (Paris:ALMDT) announced today that Fredrik Brag, CEO and Founder of Median Technologies, will provide a company update on January 30, 2024:

Webcast held in English: at 4:30 pm CET / 10:30 am ET

? Registration link



Webcast held in French: at 6:00 pm CET / 12:00 pm ET

? Registration link

Webcast replays will be available on Median’s corporate website after the live sessions.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer and metabolic disease diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis™, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. Since its inception, the French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, has been recognized as an "Innovative company" by BPI France and trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240125989634/en/