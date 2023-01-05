|
MedinCell announces positive results for the SAIVE clinical study in prevention of Covid-19 infection in a contact-based population
The study conducted in 399 participants met its primary efficacy endpoint with a reduction of 72% of COVID-19 infection in the group treated with daily oral administration of ivermectin compared to the placebo group.
Ivermectin administered for 28 days demonstrated acceptable safety and tolerability without any unexpected safety signals.
The SAIVE study was conducted to support mdc-TTG program, whose objective is to provide prevention of Covid-19 infection for weeks or months with a single injection of a long-acting formulation of ivermectin based on MedinCell’s proprietary technology, BEPO®.
Note: this publication is not a recommendation to use ivermectin against Covid-19.
About MedinCell
MedinCell is a pharmaceutical technology company that develops a portfolio of long-acting injectable products in various therapeutic areas by combining its proprietary BEPO® technology with active ingredients already known and marketed.
U.S. FDA approval for the first product using BEPO® technology for patients with schizophrenia is expected in H1 2023.
Two other products are in clinical Phase 3. In addition, several programs should reach the clinic in 2023 and 2024, including two Global Health initiatives in woman health (contraception) and malaria, supported by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Unitaid respectively.
Through the controlled and extended release of the active pharmaceutical ingredient, Medincell makes medical treatments more efficient, particularly thanks to improved compliance, and to a reduction in the quantity of medication required. The BEPO® technology makes it possible to control and guarantee the regular delivery of a drug at the optimal therapeutic dose for several days, weeks or months, depending on the product, starting from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, fully bioresorbable.
BEPO® biocompatible polymers, the key components of each MedinCell formulation, are produced and scaled-up at GMP quality level, and already producible at commercial stage through MedinCell’s joint-venture with Corbion (Euronext - CRBN).
MedinCell collaborates with tier one pharmaceuticals companies and foundations to improve Global Health through innovative therapeutic options.
Based in Montpellier, MedinCell is a public company (Euronext, MEDCL), currently employing 150 people from over 30 different nationalities.
