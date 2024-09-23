Medincell’s Partner Teva Provided Treatment Insights into Switching to UZEDY® from Perseris®

New data presented by Teva at ECNP 2024* demonstrate switching to UZEDY at four weeks after the last dose of once-monthly Perseris® (RBP-7000) provided the most comparable pharmacokinetic (PK) profile based on relevant simulations, with comparable doses identified.

Perseris manufacturer announced in July 2024 the discontinuation of its commercialization.

Teva already presented in June 2024 data informing clinical strategies for switching patients to UZEDY from a once-monthly intramuscular injection of Invega Sustenna® (paliperidone palmitate)**.

Richard Malamut, Chief Medical Officer of Medincell said: "We are delighted to see that our partner is fully committed to supporting healthcare providers in implementing effective switching strategies to UZEDY, which offers several key differentiating features compared to other risperidone or paliperidone palmitate formulations: no loading doses or oral supplementation at initiation, flexible dosing intervals of either one or two months, subcutaneous administration, ready-to-use prefilled syringe.”

About additional results from the Advance study on the utilization of long-acting injectable antipsychotics, which were also reported by Teva at ECNP 2024, Richard Malamut said: "It is encouraging to see that most of the factors raised by patients with Schizophrenia, their caregivers, and healthcare providers regarding use of a long-acting injectable antipsychotic can be effectively addressed with UZEDY.”

ACCESS HERE THE COMPLETE PRESS RELEASE

* 37th Annual European College of Neuropsychopharmacology (ECNP) Congress - September 21-24, 2024, Milan, Italy. www.ecnp.eu

** Medincell’s press release, June 3rd, 2024: https://www.medincell.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/PR_MDC_Elevate2024_EN_vf.pdf

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq™). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY® and SteadyTeq™ are trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals

www.medincell.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240922034604/en/