05.09.2024 07:30:00
Medincell’s Partner Teva Provides New Update on Pivotal Clinical Phase 3 of Investigational Olanzapine Long-Acting Injectable (LAI)
Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE and TASE: TEVA), announced during the 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference held yesterday that c.99% of the targeted injections for submission have been performed as of today (replay available here). Teva also confirmed that the full submission safety results are expected to be available in H2 24.
Olanzapine LAI is an investigational once-monthly subcutaneous long-acting injection of the atypical antipsychotic Olanzapine. It has the potential to be the first long-acting Olanzapine with a favorable safety profile as other LAIs of Olanzapine have been associated with a FDA black box warning for PDSS that limits their use.
Teva is fully responsible for leading the development and commercialization of Olanzapine LAI. Medincell may receive up to $117 million in development and commercial milestones for mdc-TJK, in addition to royalties on all net sales of both products.
*PDSS = Post injection Delirium/Sedation Syndrome
About Medincell
Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq™). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.
UZEDY® and SteadyTeq™ are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.
www.medincell.com
