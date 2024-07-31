Medincell’s partner Teva provides update on pivotal clinical Phase 3 of investigational Olanzapine Long-Acting Injectable (LAI) and UZEDY® commercial progress

Medincell (Paris:MEDCL):

Olanzapine LAI (mdc-TJK)

No PDSS * observed after completion of c.95% of the targeted injections for submission

Full phase 3 safety results on track for H2 2024

Positive phase 3 efficacy results have already been announced in May 2024 (read the full PR)

UZEDY®

Reaffirming revenue guidance for 2024: c.$80 million

Exploring an additional indication for UZEDY® for the treatment of Bipolar I Disorder in adults

*PDSS = Post injection Delirium/Sedation Syndrome

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable drugs in many therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments aim to guarantee compliance with medical prescriptions, to improve the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and to reduce their environmental footprint. They combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO® technology which controls the delivery of a drug at a therapeutic level for several days, weeks or months from the subcutaneous or local injection of a simple deposit of a few millimeters, entirely bioresorbable. The first treatment based on BEPO® technology, intended for the treatment of schizophrenia, was approved by the FDA in April 2023, and is now distributed in the United States by Teva under the name UZEDY® (BEPO® technology is licensed to Teva under the name SteadyTeq™). We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to improve global health through new treatment options. Based in Montpellier, Medincell currently employs more than 140 people representing more than 25 different nationalities.

UZEDY® and SteadyTeq™ are registered trademarks of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

www.medincell.com

