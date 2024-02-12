|
12.02.2024
MediWound Reports Positive Results In Head-to-head Comparison Of EscharEx Vs SANTYL
(RTTNews) - MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) Monday reported positive results from head-to-head comparison analyses of the company's lead asset EscharEx for the treatment of chronic wounds to SANTYL ointment.
SANTYL was approved by the FDA for debriding chronic dermal ulcers.
Results from the secondary analyses of the Phase II ChronEx study showed that EscharEx was superior to SANTYL in wound debridement, promotion of granulation tissue, and time to wound closure in patients with chronic venous leg ulcers
The secondary analyses assessed the incidence and time to complete debridement, complete granulation, and wound closure in patients treated with EscharEx compared to a sub-group of patients who were treated with SANTYL.
Results from the previously disclosed Phase II ChronEx study which evaluated the safety and efficacy of EscharEx, showed that EscahrEx was superior to placebo and non-surgical standard of care in achieving complete debridement of non-viable tissue and promotion of granulation tissue.
The company plans to initiate a Phase III study in the second half of this year.
