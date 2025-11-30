Biotech Holdings LtdShs Aktie
WKN DE: 925970 / ISIN: CA0909381018
|
30.11.2025 10:10:00
Meet the Beaten-Down Biotech Stock Cathie Wood Loves That Wall Street Says May Soar 50%
Cathie Wood and Wall Street don't always agree. The chief executive officer of Ark Invest has been more bullish on Tesla, for example, than the general analyst community and has taken advantage of declines when they occur to add to her position -- and the stock remains the biggest position in her flagship Ark Innovation ETF. Wood identifies possible game-changing companies and technologies early on and sticks with them throughout their stories, and sometimes this involves experiencing bumps along the road.The famous investor buys these players when they're cheap, aiming to reap the rewards of explosive growth once they've reached their goals. This strategy has helped Ark Innovation to climb more than 100% over the past three years, outpacing the S&P 500.But sometimes, this top investor who focuses on innovation does see eye-to-eye with analysts, and the perfect example of this involves a beaten-down biotech stock that Wood has been buying regularly these days. Wall Street expects this player to soar 50% within the coming 12 months. Let's meet this stock with potential for enormous gains.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
