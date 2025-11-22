Quantum Aktie
WKN: 924829 / ISIN: US7479062041
|
22.11.2025 11:00:00
Meet the Genius Quantum Computing Stock Warren Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway Just Bought
When you think of the stocks that Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) and its legendary CEO, Warren Buffett, invest in, it's usually stalwart companies like Coca-Cola, insurance businesses, and railroads that come to mind. One of its most famous investments is Apple, which it bought as a value investment and is a fairly simple operation to understand.Berkshire isn't known to invest in cutting-edge technologies and prefers proven businesses with strong cash flows. So hearing that Berkshire invested in a company with quantum computing aspirations is surprising. But when you dig into this recent investment, it's clear that it fits the Berkshire mold nicely.So, what is this new quantum computing investment Berkshire just made? It's none other than Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!