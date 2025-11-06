Broadcom Aktie

Broadcom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
06.11.2025 12:45:00

Meet the Incredibly Cheap Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Could Become the Next Broadcom

Artificial intelligence (AI) has supercharged the semiconductor industry over the past three years. In fact, the demand for chips capable of supporting AI systems has been so strong that the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has clocked a gain of 197% during this period.That's well above the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index's gains of 114%. Nvidia was one of the first notable beneficiaries of the AI chip revolution thanks to its graphics processing units (GPUs), which are the leading general-purpose parallel processors. It is still dominating the AI chip market, but there is now an increasing possibility that it could face stiff competition from Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Broadcom Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX fester -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt steigt am Freitag, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich abwärts bewegt. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es zum Wochenende nach unten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen