Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
06.11.2025 12:45:00
Meet the Incredibly Cheap Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Could Become the Next Broadcom
Artificial intelligence (AI) has supercharged the semiconductor industry over the past three years. In fact, the demand for chips capable of supporting AI systems has been so strong that the PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has clocked a gain of 197% during this period.That's well above the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite index's gains of 114%. Nvidia was one of the first notable beneficiaries of the AI chip revolution thanks to its graphics processing units (GPUs), which are the leading general-purpose parallel processors. It is still dominating the AI chip market, but there is now an increasing possibility that it could face stiff competition from Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO).Image source: Getty ImagesContinue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
