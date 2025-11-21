The Market Aktie
Meet the Monster Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock Crushing Palantir on the Market (Hint: It's Way Cheaper)
Palantir Technologies has been one of the most favored investments on the market in recent years. The stock has risen 160% in the past year as investors have rushed to buy its shares hand over fist to capitalize on the fast-growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) software.However, shares of the AI software specialist have been under pressure of late, and that's not surprising as the stunning rally that the stock has registered in the past three years has sent its valuation to exorbitant levels.However, there's another AI stock that has recorded bigger gains than Palantir in the past year, jumping a whopping 197%. What's more, this company is trading at a significantly cheaper valuation despite delivering remarkable growth. Let's take a closer look at this name and see why it is worth buying hand over fist.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
