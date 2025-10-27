NOW Aktie
Meet the Newest Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock in the Dow Jones. It Has Soared 268% Since Early Last Year, and It's Still a Buy Right Now, According to Wall Street
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is home to some of the most storied, iconic American brands. Companies such as Coca-Cola, Disney, Home Depot, IBM, and Walmart are just a handful of the index's components. About a year ago, the Dow shook things up, replacing longtime member Intel with semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). From a structural standpoint, the change makes sense. Over the last few years, Intel has struggled to keep pace with its peers in the chip space. Meanwhile, Nvidia has essentially become the ultimate barometer of the stock market's latest megatrend: The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution.Since last January, shares of Nvidia have gained nearly 270% as of this writing (Oct. 23). For perspective, this is more than five times the gains generated in the Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
