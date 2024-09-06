|
Meet the Supercharged Growth Stock That Could Join Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia in the $2 Trillion Club by 2029
The rapid and accelerating adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) has been gathering momentum since early last year. The clearest evidence of these secular tailwinds can be found in the list of the world's largest companies when measured by market cap. Indeed, 7 of the world's 10 most valuable companies are arguably pioneers in the realm of AI.Topping the charts are three of the world's leading purveyors of technology. Apple takes the top spot at $3.4 trillion, and Microsoft and Nvidia aren't far behind with market values of $3 trillion and $2.6 trillion, respectively.With a market cap of roughly $832 billion (as of this writing), Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM), often referred to as TSMC, might seem like a dark horse to join this exclusive fraternity, but the writing is on the wall. New use cases for generative AI are being discovered at a breakneck pace, making the semiconductors capable of these advanced calculations indispensable. As the largest foundry in the world, TSMC seems a shoo-in to join the ranks of this prestigious club.
